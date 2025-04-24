Bucks Make Interesting Front Office Move While Down 0-2 to Pacers
Despite being down 0-2 to the Indiana Pacers in their first round Eastern Conference playoff series, the Milwaukee Bucks are locking up one of their own.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the team is signing general manager Jon Horst to a multi-year contract extension. Horst has worked in the Bucks' front office since 2008 and was promoted to GM in '18. He was named the NBA Executive of the Year in '19 and helped Milwaukee win the '21 NBA Finals.
The move to extend Horst comes not only amid his team's postseason skid, but also alongside rumors that they could potentially trade Giannis Antetokounmpo. NBA insider Chris Haynes said on Monday that this playoff run could be "pivotal" to the 30-year-old star's future in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo has two years and more than $112 million remaining on his current contract.
The Bucks, despite exuding plenty of confidence in where they're at, will return home on Friday and look to do what only 7.4% of teams have before: Come back from down 0-2 in a playoff series. Game 3 tips off at 8 p.m. ET from Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum.