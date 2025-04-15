Bucks Provide Damian Lillard Injury Update Ahead of NBA Playoffs
Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard will miss the start of the NBA playoffs as he continues to recover from a blood clot that has sidelined him since March 18th, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
While Lillard has made significant progress in his recovery, he is not yet cleared. However, the Bucks are optimistic that he could be cleared at some point during the postseason. He is ramping up his basketball activity this week in the next stage of his recovery.
The Bucks open their first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.
In 58 games this season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game on 44.8% shooting from the floor.
The Bucks earned the No. 5 seed in the West. They travel to No. 4 seed Indiana on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET.