Yet Another Opposing Player Thought About Punching Rudy Gobert
The Milwaukee Bucks pulled off an impressive comeback against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday as they erased a 24-point fourth-quarter deficit to win 110-103. Kevin Porter Jr. was a key part of the comeback as he scored 21 off the bench, including 12 in the final frame.
With the game tied at 97 with a little over three minutes remaining, Porter Jr. got tangled up with Rudy Gobert and appeared to come very close to starting an actual brawl.
Gobert was trying to set a screen on Porter Jr. and ended up on the ground. While Gobert was looking to the officials for answers, Porter Jr. move right over Gobert with a clenched first and shouted at him. Gobert smartly closed the distance as he stood up and Porter shoved him. Then a number of other players got involved.
When it was all over Gobert and Porter Jr. were both given a personal foul and technical foul.
While Gobert left the game and only returned to box out on a free throw attempt late after the game had been decided, Porter socred the next six points for Milwaukee as they started to pull away.
When will the rest of the NBA decide to leave poor Rudy Gobert alone?