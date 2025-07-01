Bucks Trade Pat Connaughton to Hornets
A busy day for the Milwaukee Bucks' front office just got busier.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the Bucks traded guard Pat Connaughton and two second-round picks (in 2031 and '32) to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Vasilije Micic.
Micic, a native of Serbia, made his NBA debut for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2023–24 at the age of 30. Now 32, Micic has played for three different teams across two seasons, averaging a career 6.8 points per game while shooting 31.5% from three-point range.
Connaughton, 32, just wrapped up his 10th NBA season and his seventh with the Bucks. Arriving in Milwaukee in 2018, Connaughton was a key member off the Bucks' bench during the team's championship run in 2021.
In 440 games with Milwaukee from 2018 to '25, Connaughton averaged 6.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 35.5% from three-point range.
The Bucks' busy offseason continues. On Tuesday, they waived veteran point guard Damian Lillard and signed center Myles Turner to a four-year deal worth $107 million.