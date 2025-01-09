SI

Bulls Announcer Had Perfect Call of Lonzo Ball Play Using LiAngelo's Viral Song

Tim Capurso

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball drives to the basket for a layup following a steal in the first quarter of a game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 9, 2025.
Ever since basketball player-turned rapper LiAngelo Ball released a new song called "Tweaker", it has taken over sports locker rooms and gone viral on social media.

On Wednesday night, it became a part of a sports broadcast.

Chicago Bulls play-by-play announcer Adam Amin got creative with a call during the first quarter of the team's 129-113 loss to the Indiana Pacers after a steal and layup by guard Lonzo Ball, brother of LiAngelo.

After Ball picked off the passing lane, stole the ball and beat the Pacers defense down the court for the easy basket, Amin perfectly referenced a lyric from the other Ball brother's hit song.

Amin then nailed the "woahhhh" part, amusingly promising he wouldn't reference the lyric again on the broadcast. Ball aka G3's "Tweaker" already has garnered over 5 million views on YouTube and the song has earned the former JBA and G-League player an invite to perform at Rolling Loud's popular hip-hop festival in Los Angeles in March.

Lonzo Ball, meanwhile, is enjoying his return to the court this season after a two-year hiatus due to a knee injury. He's averaging 5.4 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in 19.2 minutes per contest.

