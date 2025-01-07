Bulls Guard Coby White Posterized Victor Wembanyama, and NBA Fans Loved It
With the Chicago Bulls clinging to a one-point lead late in Monday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs, guard Coby White took matters into his own hands. Moments after making a clutch layup to give the Bulls the lead, White, with 15.2 seconds left in the game, drove into the lane and slammed down a dunk with authority as 7'4" Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama arrived a hair too late to contest the dunk.
While some fans squabbled on social media as to whether or not White's dunk was actually a poster slam, others marveled at the fact that he was able to finish in the lane with Wembanyama, who had blocked a whopping eight shots in the game, in the vicinity.
But first, here's one more look at the dunk.
Fans loved it:
White finished Monday's game with 23 points, four assists and four steals in 36 minutes of action.