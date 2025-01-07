SI

Bulls Guard Coby White Posterized Victor Wembanyama, and NBA Fans Loved It

Tim Capurso

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White dunks the ball as San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama attempts to defend at th United Center on January 7, 2025.
Chicago Bulls guard Coby White dunks the ball as San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama attempts to defend at th United Center on January 7, 2025. / Screengrab Twitter @chicagobulls
With the Chicago Bulls clinging to a one-point lead late in Monday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs, guard Coby White took matters into his own hands. Moments after making a clutch layup to give the Bulls the lead, White, with 15.2 seconds left in the game, drove into the lane and slammed down a dunk with authority as 7'4" Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama arrived a hair too late to contest the dunk.

While some fans squabbled on social media as to whether or not White's dunk was actually a poster slam, others marveled at the fact that he was able to finish in the lane with Wembanyama, who had blocked a whopping eight shots in the game, in the vicinity.

But first, here's one more look at the dunk.

Fans loved it:

White finished Monday's game with 23 points, four assists and four steals in 36 minutes of action.

