Bulls Guard Lonzo Ball Puts Up Strong Performance in First NBA Start in Three Years

Knee injuries have kept Ball off the court for the entirety of the last two seasons.

Mike Kadlick

Ball returned to the Bulls' starting lineup on Sunday for the first time in nearly three years.
After missing the entirety of the last two seasons due to a lingering knee injury, guard Lonzo Ball was able to successfully work his way back onto the court for the Chicago Bulls this season, making 19 appearances off the bench since late October.

On Sunday afternoon, the 27-year-old reached another major milestone in his recovery—entering the Bulls' starting lineup for the first time in nearly three years. He then took his opportunity and ran with it.

Ball poured in a season-high 15 points—on 5 of 8 shooting from behind the three-point arc—over 26 minutes played. He also dished out three assists and tallied one block.

Unfortunately, the Bulls fell to the Sacremento Kings 124-119 and dropped to 18-21 on the season.

For context on the incredible feat, Ball hadn't started a game for Chicago since Jan.14, 2022—over 1,000 days ago—in a loss to the Golden State Warriors.

What a story.

The Bulls return to the court on Tuesday when they host the New Orleans Pelicans from Chicago's United Center for an 8:00 p.m. EST tip-off.

