Bulls-Raptors Featured Two of the Best Summer League Dunks You'll Ever See
NBA Summer League games don't count in any real standings, but the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls' summer teams created highlights that will last for a long time when they met Friday night in Las Vegas.
First, it was Raptors rookie Alijah Martin who threw down a vicious slam over multiple defenders. The 6'2" guard rose from just inside the free-throw line and posterized Bulls big man David Muoka.
Then, just a few minutes later, it was the Bulls' turn.
Chicago's second-year wing Matas Buzelis came away with the ball after a steal and saw a clear runway in front of him. He capped off the fast break with an unbelievable windmill dunk that you normally would only see during warmups.
Here's another angle:
Buzelis averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 36.1% on three-pointers over his rookie season with the Bulls.
The Raptors drafted Martin in the second round with the 39th pick in last month's draft. He won a national championship as a key member of the Florida Gators last season, averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He averaged 13.8 points and threw down some memorable dunks during the NCAA tournament through Florida's title run.