Bulls Rookie Noa Essengue Put on a Horribly Embarrassing Poster By Johnny Furphy
Johnny Furphy was a second-round pick for the Indiana Pacers in 2024 and appeared in 50 games as a rookie. Now he's back in the NBA Summer League and making quite an impact. On Monday, Furphy had 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, two blocks and the dunk of the summer.
Furphy was bringing the ball up the court when he noticed that there wasn't really anyone in the lane. So he sped up, dribbled behind his back, split two defenders and took off from just outside the charge circle.
Bulls rookie Noa Essengue, a French teenager who played in Germany last season, made the mistake of trying to meet him at the rim. Furphy responded by cocking his arm back to throw down a hellacious dunk.
Unfortunately for Essengue, things only got worse after the dunk as someone captured the reaction on his face as Furphy finished the dunk.
That is rough. The Cooper Flagg poster was a classic, but this Furphy imagine will live on forever. It looks like the reaction from a horror movie. Not a great start to the season for the Bulls or the No. 12 pick.