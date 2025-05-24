Why Cade Cunningham Has 45 Million Reasons to Celebrate His All-NBA Selection
Detroit Pistons star guard Cade Cunningham reached new heights this season. He made his first All-Star appearance and lifted the Pistons from their worst record in franchise history last season (14-68) to a tripled win total, winning record (44-41) and the franchise's first playoff win in 17 years.
Cunningham's great leap alongside the Pistons' newfound success after years of turmoil resulted in another feat Friday—All-NBA honors. The fourth-year guard and former No. 1 pick was named third-team All-NBA, which also brought along a pretty hefty pay increase.
He signed a five-year, $224 million rookie maximum contract extension last summer—a deal which can be worth up to $269 million. Cunningham's All-NBA honors increased the deal to the latter, giving him $45 million more in total salary over the lifecycle of the extension which kicks in beginning next season.
According to ESPN NBA front office insider Bobby Marks, the contract's language increased Cunningham's first-year salary from 25% of the team salary cap total to 30% of the total cap if he was named All-NBA.
Cunningham's contract extension included Rose Rule language, according to HoopsRumors, which allows players coming off their rookie-scale contracts to receive salaries worth more than 25% of the cap in their fifth season if they meet certain criteria. Making an All-NBA team during the season before the extension goes into effect counts, which triggered the pay raise for Cunningham. Players can also qualify by making All-NBA in two of their previous three seasons, as well as if they are named Most Valuable Player or Defensive Player of the Year.
Cunningham led the Pistons to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and a first-round series with the New York Knicks, who eliminated Detroit in six games in a hard-fought series. As he prepares to take the Pistons even further in the future, Cunningham's big season made his wallet a considerable amount heavier.