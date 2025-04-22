SI

NBA World Reacts to Pistons Breaking Longest Active Playoff Wins Drought in American Sports

It's been a long time coming for Detroit.

The Detroit Pistons' Game 2 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden Monday night didn't just even their first-round series—it gave the Pistons the team's first playoff victory in 17 years.

Detroit fell in Game 1 after they gave up a 21-0 fourth-quarter run to New York, who won the game 123-112. The heartbreaking loss brought the Pistons' NBA-record playoff losing streak to 15 games, which was also the longest active streak in any of the four major American professional sports according to Yahoo Sports.

Just one game later, the Pistons snapped the dreaded playoff wins streak and gave the franchise their first postseason win since 2008. And the NBA world loved it:

Even former Piston Andre Drummond showed love:

Current Piston and Sixth Man of the Year candidate Malik Beasley took to social media to show how hyped he was, too:

Now, the series heads to Detroit even at 1-1 as the Pistons get their first playoff win in almost two decades. Pistons superstar Cade Cunningham led the way with 33 points and 12 rebounds in Detroit's 100-94 win Monday night. The Pistons and Knicks will battle for the series lead in Game 3 Thursday at Little Caesars Arena, with tip-off slated for 7 p.m. ET.

