Cade Cunningham's Buzzer Beater Has Fans Asking for More Pistons Games on National TV
The Detroit Pistons only got scheduled to play one nationally televised game on ESPN this season, and they made the most of that appearance on Wednesday. The Pistons, who have a total of just four nationally televised games on the season—with the other three on NBA TV—faced the Miami Heat in a game that wound up concluding in thrilling fashion.
The Pistons led 113-111 before the Heat tied the game on two free throws from Tyler Herro with five seconds remaining in regulation. In the waning seconds, budding superstar Cade Cunningham nailed the game-winning basket from the top of the key over Heat center Bam Adebayo, leaving just 0.6 seconds left on the clock.
The exciting end not only brought attention to the Pistons on a national stage, but had fans calling for the franchise to be featured more nationally.
Even the Pistons social media team echoed the same message.
For each of the last four seasons, the Pistons have finished either last or second-last in the Eastern Conference, leading to a lack of nationally televised games compared to other teams.
This season, they rank sixth in the Eastern Conference with a strong chance to return to the postseason for the first time since 2019. The Pistons have become relevant again, and with a rising star in Cunningham, they have made an emphatic case to become a nationally featured team in the NBA.