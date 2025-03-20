Cade Cunningham Comically Addresses Whether or Not He Called ‘Bank’ on Buzzer-Beater
Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons are riding high after a thrilling win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday.
It was Cunningham who secured the victory for his team, capping off a night where he put up a triple-double of 25 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists with a high-arcing three-pointer over the outstretched arm of Heat center Bam Adebayo that banked in just before the buzzer.
Final score: Pistons 116, Heat 113.
After the game, Cunningham addressed the elephant in the room—had he called “bank” on his fateful shot?
“I might’ve whispered it,” Cunningham told reporters. “I might have. I don’t think anyone heard that though.”
With the win, the Pistons moved to 39–31 on the season, and currently sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and are in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019. That’s one way to make sure your games are on national television.