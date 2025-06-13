Caitlin Clark Recorded Her Explicit Reaction to Haliburton's NBA Playoff Game-Winner
Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton are very good friends. The two biggest stars in Indianapolis have been constant presences at each other's games over the last year, with Clark most recently being featured prominently courtside during the Indiana Pacers run to the NBA Finals.
Clark and the Indiana Fever were on the road when Haliburton hit that near-game-winner against the New York Knicks during the Eastern Conference finals, leading to him evoking Reggie Miller's famous choke celebration. According to ESPN, Clark took a video of her reaction to the now-iconic moment.
"I have a video on my phone I'm never going to show anybody," Clark said. "I videotaped myself, like, the final play and I have my reaction in real time. It's a pretty iconic video. Maybe one day everybody will see it, but no, not right now."
Haliburton has seen the video. Of course she had sent it to the group text.
"She was going crazy!" Haliburton said.
Unfortunately, Clark has no plans to post the video anytime soon. The good news is that Clark apparently has reaction videos from most of Haliburton's game-winners this season and it sounds like she does have plans to release those, so there's always hope.