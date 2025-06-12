SI

Cameras Caught Caitlin Clark Hitting Iconic Pacers Celebration During Game 3

Clark broke out the historic choking celebration made famous by franchise legend Reggie Miller.

Clark sat courtside for the NBA Finals on Wednesday night / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers hosted their first NBA Finals game in a quarter-century on Wednesday night, holding Game 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse. Naturally, Caitlin Clark was in attendance.

The Indiana Fever star, still recovering from a quad injury that's kept her out the last few games, has been a regular sight at Pacers' playoff games this postseason. For Wednesday's Game 3, she sat courtside with teammates Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard.

The trio got to enjoy one of the most exciting halves of Pacers basketball ever, as Tyrese Haliburton and company shot over 50% from the field and took a four-point lead over the Thunder into the locker room for halftime. At some point during Indy's first-half flurry, cameras caught Clark hitting the iconic choking celebration first made famous by Reggie Miller and then co-opted by Haliburton earlier these playoffs.

Clark breaking out the choking celebration / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Pacers were up 64-60 on the Thunder at halftime. Clark may want to get another iconic celebration primed if Indiana holds on to take the series lead.

