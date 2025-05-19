Caitlin Clark Shared Heartwarming Moment With Tyrese Haliburton After Fever’s Win
Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton are arguably two of the biggest names in Indianapolis, especially right now.
The two basketball stars have continuously supported each other on social media or on the sidelines since Clark was drafted by the Indiana Fever last spring. Their friendship has blossomed over the past year while both Clark and Haliburton shine on the basketball court.
This season seems no different in terms of the two stars supporting each other. Haliburton, whose Indiana Pacers await the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals starting on Wednesday, made sure to show up to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday for the Fever's WNBA season opener vs. the Chicago Sky. Haliburton cheered on Clark and the Fever from court side, which may have helped them in their dominant 93-58 win.
After the game, Clark went to hug her boyfriend Connor McCaffrey and then immediately hugged Haliburton. They shared a sweet moment on the court.
Clark's been following along during Haliburton and the Pacers' playoff run this year. She's been tweeting reactions to Haliburton's highlights, including a game-winning shot he completed in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
The Fever are off on Wednesday, meaning Clark will likely be cheering the Pacers on from home. Haliburton will probably attend some more Fever games this summer, too, when his season's over—maybe he'll have an NBA title to celebrate.