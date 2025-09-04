Cam Thomas Signs One-Year Deal, Will Hit Free Agency in 2026
Cam Thomas is returning to the Nets for another season. The guard signed a one-year qualifying offer worth $6 million according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Thomas, the No. 27 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, was a restricted free agent and failed to find a team willing to offer him a much bigger deal so he will go back to Brooklyn for another season before he hits next summer as an unrestricted free agent.
Thomas averaged career-highs in points, rebounds and assists last season, but only played 25 games because of injuries. The Nets went 26-56 last season and were 10-15 in games that Thomas played.
When he played he led the team in field goal attempts with 18.2, but will have to share the ball with Michael Porter Jr. who probably expects a bigger workload now that he's not playing with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
Earlier this summer Zach Lowe called Thomas an "empty calories ball hog." If Thomas wants a big deal next summer this would be the time to prove him wrong.