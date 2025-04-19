Cameras Capture Incredible Angle of Ja Morant's Wicked No-Look Pass vs. Mavericks
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was questionable coming into Friday's game with an ankle injury, but that hasn't stopped him from rolling out all his familiar tricks. Morant was good to play in the Grizzlies' play-in tournament game against the Dallas Mavericks, and stole the show with a number of impressive maneuvers.
During the first half of the game, Morant channeled his inner Patrick Mahomes, delivering a no-look pass to Santa Aldama—who spun around to drop in the basket. A video posted by the NBA on social media captured a tremendous angle of the pass, showing that Morant was facing in the complete opposite direction of Aldama when he executed the pass.
Along with the no-look pass, Morant stunned with a stellar put-back basket. As Aldama attempted a shot that bounced off the rim, Morant came sprinting and launched into the air to make the basket. Not bad for coming into the game with an injured ankle.
Through three quarters, Morant scored 16 points with six rebounds and eight assists as the Grizzlies took a 96-78 lead. If Memphis held on to win, the Grizzlies would claim the final spot in the playoffs and go on to face the No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder in a first-round series—which begins Sunday.