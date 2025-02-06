SI

Cameras Caught Fan Breaking the News of Jimmy Butler Trade to Heat Bench in Real Time

Kevin Love, Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. intently listened.

Blake Silverman

Kevin Love, Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. talk with fan after news of the Jimmy Butler trade breaks.
Kevin Love, Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. talk with fan after news of the Jimmy Butler trade breaks. / Screengrab via @overtime on X/Twitter, originally posted by @shantsolmaz on Instagram
Another seismic shift occurred in the NBA on Wednesday night as news broke that Miami Heat disgruntled star Jimmy Butler was being traded to the Golden State Warriors. Butler was away from the team as he was suspended indefinitely, but his now-former Heat teammates were in the middle of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers when the trade broke.

Luckily for the Heat players, a fan sitting behind their bench filled them in on the deal, including the details of the trade.

"You got Kyle Anderson, Dennis Schroder and Andrew Wiggins," the fan said as Kevin Love, Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. paid attention from their bench.

"Anything else? Any draft capital?" Love asked his new favorite reporter in the hilarious clip.

The fan was sure to let Love know the Heat also got a protected first-round pick as he also let Miami's bench know he thought they "robbed" the Warriors.

Details remained fluid after the trade first broke with multiple teams involved. In full, Butler headed to Golden State while Wiggins, Anderson and the protected first-round pick went to Miami. The Detroit Pistons were involved and received Lindy Waters III from Golden State and Josh Richardson from Miami. Schroder was re-routed to the Utah Jazz, who then sent P.J. Tucker to Miami.

A lot of moving parts to end the longstanding beef between Butler and the Heat. Once the saga finally ended, his former teammates were locked in to see what their squad received for their star.

