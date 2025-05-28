SI

Cameras Caught a Glimpse of Shaq's Unconventional Workout During Knicks-Pacers Game 4

Gains don't sleep.

Brigid Kennedy

Shaquille O'Neal spotted from afar during the Knicks-Pacers Game 4 on May 27, 2025.
Shaquille O'Neal spotted from afar during the Knicks-Pacers Game 4 on May 27, 2025. / Bleacher Report, NBA on TNT / X / Screenshot
In this story:

Listen, if you're too busy to get to the gym during normal hours, you get your reps in when you can.

Such is clearly the motto for one Shaquille O'Neal, whom cameras caught squeezing in an unconventional workout during Game 4 of the Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks playoff series on Tuesday night.

While standing inside his group's Gainbridge Fieldhouse studio set, the Inside the NBA co-host could be seen doing bicep curls with producer Joe “Underdog” Underhill. And by that, we mean O'Neal was using Underdog as a weight, not that the pair were doing bicep curls together.

That's one way to get yourself ready for a halftime broadcast.

Take a look at that below:

Both Shaq and his human weight had smiles on their faces during the training sesh, so safe to say it was all in good fun. But you do have to laugh; this feels like something that could only happen with Inside the NBA.

More NBA Playoffs on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NBA