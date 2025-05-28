Cameras Caught a Glimpse of Shaq's Unconventional Workout During Knicks-Pacers Game 4
Listen, if you're too busy to get to the gym during normal hours, you get your reps in when you can.
Such is clearly the motto for one Shaquille O'Neal, whom cameras caught squeezing in an unconventional workout during Game 4 of the Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks playoff series on Tuesday night.
While standing inside his group's Gainbridge Fieldhouse studio set, the Inside the NBA co-host could be seen doing bicep curls with producer Joe “Underdog” Underhill. And by that, we mean O'Neal was using Underdog as a weight, not that the pair were doing bicep curls together.
That's one way to get yourself ready for a halftime broadcast.
Take a look at that below:
Both Shaq and his human weight had smiles on their faces during the training sesh, so safe to say it was all in good fun. But you do have to laugh; this feels like something that could only happen with Inside the NBA.