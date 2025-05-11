Cameras Caught Stephen Curry’s Heartbreaking Moment at End of Warriors’ Game 3 Loss
The Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night and now trail 2-1. The Warriors were once again without Stephen Curry, who continues to deal with a hamstring injury he suffered in Game 1.
Curry was on the bench all night rooting on his teammates, who led by four points going into the fourth quarter. But without Curry, they were unable to close out Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves, who turned it up a notch in the final 12 minutes and took back control of the series.
ESPN's broadcast caught a sad moment for Curry as he sat down on the bench and looked understandably bummed out about not just the result of the game, but also the fact that he wasn't able to get out there and help his guys.
Brutal.
Curry's status remains up in the air as he's dealing with the first muscle strain of his legendary career. There have been reports that he might be able to return in Game 6 if the series gets there but there are no guarantees for the 37-year-old guard and his injury.
Game 4 is Monday night at 10 p.m. ET.