Cameras Caught Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam Sharing ‘Greedy' Moment After Game 1
The Indiana Pacers stole Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, 111-110. Tyrese Haliburton hit the game winner with 0.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to make everyone forget that he played what Richard Jefferson had called a "tour date" minutes earlier.
Haliburton was acutely aware of this fact after the game when he greeted Pascal Siakam in the tunnel on the way to the locker room. While both players wer hapy with the win, they knew that they could be so much better.
"Hell yeah. Hell yeah, we did our job," Haliburton said as he embraced Siakam. "Come on baby. Come on. Come on, man. Let's get greedy man. We've got so much to work on. So much to work on."
"We didn't even play well," Siakam added.
Siakam led Indiana in scoring with 19 points while Haliburton had 14. It was a balanced attack by the Pacers as all ten players who got in the game scored and six players, including all five starters, finished in double-figures.
This is why Golden State's Brandin Podziemski thought the Pacers were a tougher matchup for the Thunder in the Finals. The Thunder could be in real trouble if the Pacers do play better.