Carmelo Anthony Addresses Controversy Over Wardrobe During NBA on NBC Debut
Last Tuesday's debut of the NBA on NBC could hardly have gone better, with the network pulling in astronomical ratings and winning positive reviews from viewers.
However, fans—especially the most online among them—will always find something to nitpick. For this reason, NBC pundit and Hall of Fame forward Carmelo Anthony took substantial flak for his wardrobe—a casual jacket in a sea of suits.
In a Tuesday conversation with veteran NBA insider Marc Stein, Anthony brushed off the criticism and pointed to the decline of formalwear across sports since the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm going to be me. I'm going to bring me to the screen. I just think we get so caught up on the suit and ties and you have to look this way, you have to look that way. I mean... coaches ain't wearing suits no more on the sideline," Anthony said. "I think the game of basketball and sports (in general) is just changing. The dynamics (are) changing. The way people talk the game is changing."
Anthony's career intersected with two massive shifts in NBA fashion: the implementation of the much-maligned dress code in 2005, and the pandemic-era relaxation of the suit requirement for coaches. Through it all, Anthony has remained steadfastly himself.
"We'll have suits on from time to time, we'll throw them in there, but I think it’s just about being comfortable and being professional up there and being presentable and being able to talk the game of basketball," Anthony said.