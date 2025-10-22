NBA on NBC Earns Rave Early Reviews From Fans in Season Opener
There were two notable homecomings on Tuesday night.
For one, Rockets forward Kevin Durant returned to Oklahoma City, the franchise to which he was drafted in 2007, and for another, the NBA broadcast returned to NBC for the first time in 23 years.
The network had a big legacy to live up to; the last time it carried basketball broadcasts, Michael Jordan carried the league, and the game was in one of its most popular eras. But with the first of the night's two games almost done (an overtime thriller, no less!), it's safe to say NBC nailed it, at least according to the fans.
Viewers loved how the network leaned into the nostalgia of the 90s, the energy of the pregame show and the chemistry between commentators, as well as the player intros, which fans were particularly fired up about. There was also a good bit of love for the Michael Jordan halftime segment, which will continue throughout the season.
The network will air 100 regular-season games and a large number of playoff games, so there will be plenty of opportunities to either keep it up or screw it up. But for now, save for a pregame audio issue, we're off to a pretty strong start.
Take a look at that reaction below:
