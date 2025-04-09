Carmelo Anthony Had Priceless Reaction to Michael Malone’s Firing in Real Time
The Denver Nuggets shocked the NBA world on Tuesday with their sudden decision to fire head coach Michael Malone with just three games left to play in the regular season.
Malone was just two years removed from leading the Nuggets to their first championship in franchise history, and while the Nuggets had been on a bit of a losing streak, they were still well in line to make a run through the postseason with the same central cast of players and coaches that lifted the trophy not that long ago.
Instead, Malone was out, and the Nuggets are moving forward with assistant David Adelman serving as interim coach.
The news quickly made its way across the NBA social media sphere, and happened to get to former Denver Nugget Carmelo Anthony while he was in the middle of recording an episode of his podcast, 7PM in Brooklyn.
Because of this serendipitous timing, his reaction to finding out the shocking news was caught on camera. When the news first crosses his attention, Anthony appears to truly be in disbelief.
“Wow, I’m trying to process that real quick,” Anthony says with a laugh.
Anthony’s phone then starts ringing, presumably from another person trying to break the news to him.
Somehow, this was not the only reaction of Anthony’s to go viral on Tuesday night, as he also made the perfect face to sum up the feelings of New York Knicks fans after a brutal turnover sealed an overtime loss to the Boston Celtics.