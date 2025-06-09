Cavaliers' Darius Garland Undergoes Toe Surgery, Could Miss Beginning of 2025 Season
Cleveland Cavaliers star Darius Garland will be sidelined for four-to-five months after undergoing surgery to work on his sprained toe that kept him out of multiple playoff games this year, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday.
Garland missed four playoff games after re-aggravating his toe injury in the opening round vs. the Miami Heat. He returned for the final three games of the semifinals series vs. the Indiana Pacers, which the Cavaliers lost in five games.
With this timeline, it's very possible Garland could miss the beginning of the 2025-26 season, as he's currently projected to return in October or November. However, it is expected now that he will be healthy to return for the season depending on his recovery, Clutch Points reported.
During the 2024-25 regular season, Garland averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 assists on 47.2% shooting in 75 games. In five playoff games, Garland averaged 18 points, 2.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists.