Cavaliers Interested in Pair of Nets Wings, per Report
After extending All-Star Donovan Mitchell to a three-year max contract earlier this week, the Cleveland Cavaliers are now interested in acquiring more wing depth to fill out their roster for the upcoming season.
Brooklyn Nets veteran wings Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson are two players that the Cavaliers are interested in acquiring, according to a report from ESPN's Zach Lowe. With a 3-and-D wing remaining a priority in Cleveland, the addition of capable defenders in Finney-Smith or Johnson would certainly fit the bill.
Acquiring either player would be tricky for Cleveland, Lowe notes, as the Nets would be interested in draft capital to continue their rebuild. The Cavaliers only have one future first-round pick available to offer at this point, and it's a 2031 first-round selection. The Nets would certainly prefer a draft pick much earlier than that in any trade for key players on their rebuilding roster.
Finney-Smith averaged 8.5 points and 4.7 rebounds on 42.1% shooting from the floor last season, while Johnson avearged 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 44.6% shooting and a 39.1% mark from three.