Cavaliers Extend President Koby Altman After 64-Win Season
After one of the most successful regular seasons in franchise history, the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly keeping president Koby Altman around for the long haul.
The Cavaliers and Altman have agreed to an extension that runs through the 2030 season, according to a Monday morning report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Altman, 42, has served as the team's general manager since 2017; he received the title of president of basketball operations in 2022. In addition to Altman, general manager Mike Gansey and assistant general manager Brandon Weems also received extensions per Charania.
Cleveland is coming off a 64-18 season, its best by winning percentage since 2009. The Cavaliers' season ended abruptly, however, in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a five-game loss to the Indiana Pacers.
This offseason, the team has added guard Lonzo Ball and forward Larry Nance Jr. while bidding farewell to guards Ty Jerome and Isaac Okoro.