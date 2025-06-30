Grizzlies Ink Sharpshooter Ty Jerome to Three-Year Contract
The active day for the Memphis Grizzlies has continued.
After signing Jaren Jackson Jr. to a max extension and agreeing to a new contract with restricted free agent Santi Aldama, the Grizzlies have now signed veteran sharpshooter Ty Jerome to a three-year deal worth $28 million, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
The writing appeared to be on the wall for Jerome to leave Cleveland after a career-year that came in the final year of his contract. The Cavaliers traded for veteran Lonzo Ball over the weekend, and re-signed Sam Merrill to keep him in Cleveland, which all but sealed the deal for Jerome to leave in free agency.
Jerome was going to be hard to fit into the cap math for Cleveland, but he now joins Memphis to fortify the team's shooting and give the franchise a reliable option in their rotation.