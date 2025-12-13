SI

Cavaliers Star Evan Mobley to Miss Up to a Month With Calf Strain

Mobley is dealing with a strained calf for the Eastern Conference contenders.

Mike McDaniel

Cavs star Evan Mobley is set to miss up to a month with a calf strain.
Cavaliers star big man Evan Mobley is set to miss the next two to four weeks with a left calf strain, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Mobley's injury comes at a bad time for the Cavs, who at 15-11 on the season are trying to find their footing in a crowded Eastern Conference.

Mobley has been incredibly consistent for Cleveland amidst an inconsistent start to the season. In 25 games, he's averaging a career-high 19.1 points to go along with 9.3 rebounds on 49.6% shooting.

Mobley's injury comes as Jarrett Allen nears a return to the lineup. He's been dealing with an injury to his finger. Cleveland will lean on Allen to increase his production with Mobley out for up to a month.

