SI

Cavs Guard Max Strus Undergoes Foot Surgery

Strus will be sidelined well into the regular season.

Mike McDaniel

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus underwent foot surgery to repair a foot fracture.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus underwent foot surgery to repair a foot fracture. / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Max Strus underwent surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot that he sustained during an offseason workout recently. He will miss three-to-four months as he recovers from the repair, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Strus, a six-year veteran, is heading into his third season with the Cavaliers. Last season, he played in 50 games, scoring 9.4 points while adding 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 44.2% shooting from the floor and 38.6% shooting from three.

Cleveland is once again expected to be one of the top teams in the East this season. But Strus missing significant time to start the year certainly isn't ideal as the Cavaliers look to turn their regular season success into postseason success.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA