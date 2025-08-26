Cavs Guard Max Strus Undergoes Foot Surgery
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Max Strus underwent surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot that he sustained during an offseason workout recently. He will miss three-to-four months as he recovers from the repair, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Strus, a six-year veteran, is heading into his third season with the Cavaliers. Last season, he played in 50 games, scoring 9.4 points while adding 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 44.2% shooting from the floor and 38.6% shooting from three.
Cleveland is once again expected to be one of the top teams in the East this season. But Strus missing significant time to start the year certainly isn't ideal as the Cavaliers look to turn their regular season success into postseason success.