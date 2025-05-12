Cavs Star Donovan Mitchell's Status Up in Air for Important Game 5
Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell reaggravated an ankle injury in Sunday's Game 4 blowout loss to the Indiana Pacers.
Now, with the Cavaliers down 3-1 and with its season on the line, Mitchell is being tabbed as a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 5, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
"Donovan Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers' All-NBA star guard, had an MRI [on Monday] for a reaggravation of an ankle injury that he's been dealing with...it's expected that he's going to be a game-time decision for Game 5."
The Cavaliers have already been dealing with several injuries to key players in this series, including guard Darius Garland and their two star bigs in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. All three players have been fighting through various ailments at less than full health, and now it appears that Mitchell could be doing the same with Cleveland on the brink in Game 5.