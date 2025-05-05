Cavs Star Evan Mobley Questionable for Game 2 vs. Pacers
The Cleveland Cavaliers star center is questionable for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals with an ankle injury.
In this story:
Cleveland Cavaliers star center Evan Mobley, the league's Defensive Player of the Year, is questionable for Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers with an ankle injury, coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters on Monday.
Mobley tweaked his ankle in Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Indiana Pacers.
Mobley's presence in the middle of the Cavaliers' defense has been well-documented, but he's become an important part of Cleveland's offense as well. He averaged a career-high 18.5 points on 55.7% shooting in 71 games this season. Mobley also averaged 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
The Cavaliers and Pacers are set to battle in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET in Cleveland.
More NBA Playoffs on Sports Illustrated
Published