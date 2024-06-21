Celtics Executive Took Shot at Lakers With Championship Parade Shirt
The Boston Celtics' latest championship banner is meaningful for all sorts of reasons. One of the most prominent is that the Celtics now boast the most titles out of any franchise in the NBA with 18, breaking a tie at 17 with the Los Angeles Lakers. This would be a celebration-worthy accolade on its own, much less when taking into account the storied and fierce rivalry between the two organizations.
At least one member of the Celtics couldn't help but remind the Lakers what the score was during Boston's championship parade. And a little extra, too.
Celtics executive Mike Zarren, the VP of basketball operations who was the right-hand man for Danny Ainge and now plays the same role for Brad Stevens, showed up to the parade wearing a t-shirt that said "18>12." The first number, of course, is a reference to Boston's 18 championships. The second is how many championships the Lakers would have if they did not count their Minneapolis Lakers titles won between 1948 and 1954.
No such thing as too petty during a championship parade.
Few better rivalries in sports and this is just further proof.
A clever shirt by Zarren and a worthy day of celebration for the Boston faithful.