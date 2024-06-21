SI

Celtics Executive Took Shot at Lakers With Championship Parade Shirt

The shirt celebrated how many more banners Boston has than L.A.

Liam McKeone

Jun 21, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Fans cheer along Causeway Street before the Boston Celtics 2024 NBA Championship parade in Boston. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 21, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Fans cheer along Causeway Street before the Boston Celtics 2024 NBA Championship parade in Boston. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports / Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Boston Celtics' latest championship banner is meaningful for all sorts of reasons. One of the most prominent is that the Celtics now boast the most titles out of any franchise in the NBA with 18, breaking a tie at 17 with the Los Angeles Lakers. This would be a celebration-worthy accolade on its own, much less when taking into account the storied and fierce rivalry between the two organizations.

At least one member of the Celtics couldn't help but remind the Lakers what the score was during Boston's championship parade. And a little extra, too.

Celtics executive Mike Zarren, the VP of basketball operations who was the right-hand man for Danny Ainge and now plays the same role for Brad Stevens, showed up to the parade wearing a t-shirt that said "18>12." The first number, of course, is a reference to Boston's 18 championships. The second is how many championships the Lakers would have if they did not count their Minneapolis Lakers titles won between 1948 and 1954.

No such thing as too petty during a championship parade.

Few better rivalries in sports and this is just further proof.

A clever shirt by Zarren and a worthy day of celebration for the Boston faithful.

Published
Liam McKeone

LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a Senior Writer for the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. In addition to his role as a writer, he collaborates with other teams across Minute Media to help define his team’s content strategy. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in 2024, Liam worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, Liam is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books, and video games. Liam has been a member of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) since 2020.

Home/NBA