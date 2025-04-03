Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard Signs Shoe Deal With Converse
Boston Celtics guard and sixth man Payton Pritchard is the latest NBA player to agree to a shoe deal.
According to Nick DePaula of Boardroom, Pritchard has agreed to an endorsement deal with Converse, adding him to the league's basketball athlete roster. He joins fellow NBA standouts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kelly Oubre among the active players with deals with Converse.
As part of his shoe deal, Pritchard will wear the All Star BB Trilliant CX shoe for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
"As a player, I'm always looking for ways to push the boundaries of what's possible, and Converse shares that same mindset," said Pritchard of his new endorsement deal.
"With a shared commitment to the sport and our community, Payton and Converse are poised to make an impact in the world of basketball, both here in Boston and beyond," said Converse CEO Jared Carver.
It's a fitting partnership, especially considering the brand was founded in Massachusetts. Celtics legend Larry Bird was the last player from the franchise to have an endorsement deal with Converse, putting Pritchard in some rather iconic company.
In 2024-25, Pritchard is averaging 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while coming off the bench in Boston. He's shooting 46.4% from the field and 41% from three-point range.