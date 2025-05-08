Celtics' Jayson Tatum Had a Frank Evaluation of His Play in Knicks Series So Far
The Boston Celtics are trailing the New York Knicks 0-2 in their Eastern Conference semifinal series, becoming the first NBA team to blow two 20-plus point leads in a single postseason since the 1996-97 season.
The Celtics, of course, have done it in each of the last two games.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum has played like anything but a star for Boston in the first two games of the series. Tatum has gone 12-for-42 from the field (28%) and 5-for-20 from three (25%) over the two losses, and has looked lost offensively.
Tatum owned his poor play as he spoke with the media on Thursday.
"I take full ownership of the way I've played in this series," Tatum said. "Can't sugarcoat anything. I need to be better. I expect to be a lot better."
Tatum certainly needs to be better offensively as the leader of the Celtics if they want to dig out of an 0-2 hole and get back into the series.
Gane 3 is Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.