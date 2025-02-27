SI

Celtics' Jayson Tatum Involved in Two Ankle-Breaking Moments During Loss vs. Pistons

Tim Capurso

Tatum attempting to defend the Pistons' Ausar Thompson.
Tatum attempting to defend the Pistons' Ausar Thompson. / Screengrab Twitter @DetroitPistons
During a 117-97 loss to the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night, Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum was involved in two ankle-breaking moments, both of which were worthy of making the highlight reels.

The first of the ankle-breakers came in the first quarter with the Pistons up 15-9 and 4:49 remaining in the period. Tatum, with the ball in his left hand at the top of the key, crossed over to his right, then stepped back, sending Pistons guard Cade Cunningham hurtling forward. The Celtics star then drained the ensuing three-point attempt, putting a bow on the impressive play.

But, as the saying goes, you live by the sword, you die by the sword.

In the third quarter with 1:39 remaining and Detroit leading 86-77, Pistons guard Ausar Thompson sized up Tatum and, with the ball in his right hand, unleashed a wicked crossover to his left, leaving the Celtics forward stumbling in his wake.

Thompson then dished the ball to big man Isaiah Stewart, who, after being fouled, made one of the ensuing two free throw attempts.

Tatum went on to finish with a game-high 27 points, but it was the Pistons who ultimately emerged with a victory. Detroit, winners of eight games in a row, improved to 33-26 with the win, good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Boston, meanwhile, fell to 42-17 and currently is in second place in the conference.

