Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Calls Jayson Tatum's Finals MVP Snub, Olympic Benching a 'Gift'
Nobody was happier about Jayson Tatum's NBA Finals MVP snub and two benchings at the Paris Olympics than his coach, Joe Mazzulla.
The Boston Celtics coach, who is fresh off leading the franchise to their 18th NBA title in June, believes that the adversity that Tatum faced this summer was "a gift."
"At the end of the day [Tatum]'s 26, and I just said, 'Listen, you've accomplished so much in this league. And just take a step back and appreciate that and then be grateful that you've got, God willing, 10, 12, 14 years left in this league. Who knows that you're going to see?'" Mazzulla said via Jay King, on Wednesday. "And I don't think we've seen the best of him yet because of how much he works and how he's willing to grow.
"So I thought it was great that he has something to work toward. Sometimes when you get success, you don't have that next hunger right in front of you. Sometimes you've gotta wait for it. Sometimes it's a loss, sometimes it's a losing streak. He was able to get that right in front of him. So I just thought it was a gift."
Tatum, who is a five-time All-Star and was named to his fourth All-NBA team last season, averaged 23.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 46.0% shooting from the floor and 37.5% shooting from three. Despite another strong regular season, Tatum struggled with his three-point shot in the playoffs in the midst of excelling as a playmaker and defender en route to the Celtics capturing the NBA title. There was enough criticism leading into the NBA Finals because of his cold shooting, but Tatum also lost out on NBA Finals MVP and then was subsequently benched for coaching reasons in Team USA's two games against Serbia in Paris.
Now Tatum has something to build towards as he begins his chase for a second NBA crown.
"As his coach and as somebody that really cares about him, I just thought it was great because it gives him something to work toward for the rest of his career," Mazzulla said.
Wednesday marks the start of training camp with the Celtics, who enter the season as one of the favorites to return to the NBA Finals. That won't be given, but earned, and Tatum will be a key cog in helping Boston reach their goals in 2024.