Celtics Salary Cap Situation After Trading Kristaps Porzingis to Hawks
It only took two days, but the Boston Celtics' financial situation is a whole lot better.
On Monday night, the Celtics traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Anfernee Simons and draft compensation. That removed the $32.4 million Holiday was owed for next season off Boston's books, and they're now not responsible for the $34.8 million he's due for the 2026-27 campaign or his $37.2 million player option for 2027-28. Meanwhile, Simons is entering the final year of his current contract, and will make $27.7 million next season.
Then on Tuesday, the Celtics continued the cost-cutting by shipping Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team trade that also included the Brooklyn Nets. Boston will receive Georges Niang and a second-round pick in the deal. Porzingis is set to make $30.7 million for the 2025-26 campaign.
Those moves got the Celtics out of the dreaded second apron of the luxury tax. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, those two trades saved Boston an estimated $180 million in luxury tax penalties. That is massive money.
At this point, the Celtics are $4.5 million below the second apron, $7.4 million over the first apron, and $15.4 million over the luxury tax. It will be difficult for the Celtics to cut more while remaining competitive. With Jayson Tatum likely out for the entire 2025-26 season after tearing his Achilles tendon, Boston could struggle in the Eastern Conference. With Holiday and Porzingis gone, that will be even more difficult.
Still, Boston unloaded two aging veterans with big contracts, and its salary ledger looks a whole lot cleaner than it did two days ago.