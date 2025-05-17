Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Played Through Partially Torn Meniscus During Playoff Run
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown played through a partially torn meniscus in his right knee throughout the final month of the regular season and during the team's playoff run, according to a report from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.
Brown will be evaluated this week to determine whether or not surgery will be needed to repair the injury in his knee.
The Celtics star has been receiving pain injections in his knee, which began bothering him in March. He missed the final three games of the regular season, but played through pain in the postseason as the Celtics tried to defend their title.
Brown averaged 22.3 points and 7.2 rebounds in Boston's playoff run, which ended on Friday night in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks.
He was one of several Celtics impacted by injury throughout the postseason. Jayson Tatum ruptured his Achilles in Game 4 of the series against the Knicks, and is slated to miss at least nine months. Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday battled a hamstring strain in round one, and center Kristaps Porzingis suffered what he termed "an energy crash" from a previously existing illness during Game 1 of the series against New York.