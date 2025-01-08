Charles Barkley Annoyed Ernie Johnson by Cursing During Argument About Jimmy Butler
The Inside the NBA crew was back on TNT on Tuesday night, and they got into a heated argument over one of the league's biggest current storylines—Jimmy Butler trying to force the Miami Heat into trading him as soon as possible.
Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O'Neal got pretty worked up while breaking down all the aspects of the messy situation in Miami.
Barkley took it up a notch when he cursed in response to Shaq's take about Butler looking for some joy, saying: "First of all, that’s total b-------. Stop it, man."
Ernie Johnson wasn't a fan of that language, saying: "Hey, this is not the podcast."
Barkley quickly apologized and then got right back into arguing that the Butler situation is all about money.
Here's the whole discussion:
It will be interesting to see how this whole thing plays out.