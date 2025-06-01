Charles Barkley Had a Classy Message for ESPN at End of TNT’s Final Show
Saturday night's Game 6 win by the Pacers sent Indiana to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000 and it also marked the end to Inside the NBA's run on TNT, as the legendary studio show will be moving to ESPN next season.
Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and the great Charles Barkley have had quite a run with the show, which has become must-see TV over the years for their often brutally honest analysis but also because of the fun they have while talking about basketball.
Since the move to ESPN became official, Barkley has voiced some concerns about what his workload might be once they officially join the sports network. At the end of Saturday's broadcast, however, he had a classy message for ESPN, saying:
“To ESPN, it’s going to be an honor and a privilege to work for you guys, you are the No. 1 sports network in history. And I’m excited for it; you’ve got some tremendous talents over there, and I’m looking forward to co-working with those guys.”
It will be interesting to see what changes, if any, are made to Inside the NBA. But it's clear that the stars of the show are looking forward to doing their thing at their new home.