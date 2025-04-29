Charles Barkley Eviscerates Heat Following 39-Point Halftime Deficit in Elimination Game

The Cavs -- up 3-0 in the series -- took a 72-33 lead into halftime vs the Heat in Game 4 in Miami.



Ernie Johnson: "This might be the worst game I've ever watched."



Charles Barkley: "Ernie, I try not to ever use the word quit or choke... This is quitting at its finest right… pic.twitter.com/p6fzFmaJF4