Charles Barkley Caught by Hot Mic Trashing NBA Award Voters With NFSW Message
Charles Barkley is one of the best analysts in sports because he's never afraid to let viewers know exactly how he feels about any topic. That happened again Wednesday night, though this time it came courtesy of a hot mic as Inside the NBA was going to commercial. And it included a very bad word by the NBA legend.
This all happened after Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appeared on the show to talk about winning the NBA MVP award earlier in the day. Barkley brought up how he was stunned that SGA's teammate, Lu Dort, has never made an NBA all-defensive team.
That conversation continued as they went to break, with Barkley firing off this line that was caught by the broadcast:
“That tells you these guys who vote don’t know what the f--- they’re doing.”
Here's that moment, which includes the bad word:
Gotta love a hot mic!