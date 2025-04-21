Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith Get Into Hilarious Chirping Match Over NBA Titles
Even with it's future up in the air, there's never a dull moment on the set of TNT's NBA coverage.
This was especially true on Sunday night. During the announcement of finalists for the league's 2024-25 season awards, analysts Charles Barkley and Kenny got into a hilarious chirping match about the number of titles they each have.
Host Ernie Johnson handed Smith—a two-time NBA champion with the Rockets—a card with the finalists for Defensive Player of the Year, noting that it's fitting he read them as the award's trophy is named after his former teammate in Houston, Hakeem Olajuwon.
"The guy that got you your two trophies," Barkley chimed in.
"Who got you yours?" Smith quipped back. "Oops. Nobody."
Got him.
Barkley played 16 seasons in the NBA and, despite being named an All-Star 11 times and winning the 1993 MVP award, never won a title.
Maybe it would be best for him to just stay quiet on the championship front.