Charles Barkley Drops Savage One-Liner About Dwyane Wade's 'Ugly' Heat Statue

Ryan Phillips

The Miami Heat's statue honoring Dwyane Wade.
The Miami Heat's statue honoring Dwyane Wade. / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat are still getting roasted for the statue of Dwyane Wade they unveiled over the weekend. Charles Barkley is the latest to chime in with an opinion.

On TNT's Tip-Off show Tuesday night, Barkley unleashed his opinion on Wade's statue. And it was predictably hilarious.

Host Ernie Johnson said it was obviously a great honor for Wade to get a statue and Barkley was quick to jump in.

"It's a great honor but they gotta take that thing down," Barkley said.

Kenny Smith then argued if they animated the statue that's what it would look like and Barkley quipped, "If you made an ugly statue that's what it would look like. That thing is awful."

He then said, "Hey Kenny, the statue was so bad they had to put all his stats behind it so you know who it was."

We all knew Barkley would have an opinion on the statue and he did not disappoint.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

