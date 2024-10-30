Charles Barkley Drops Savage One-Liner About Dwyane Wade's 'Ugly' Heat Statue
The Miami Heat are still getting roasted for the statue of Dwyane Wade they unveiled over the weekend. Charles Barkley is the latest to chime in with an opinion.
On TNT's Tip-Off show Tuesday night, Barkley unleashed his opinion on Wade's statue. And it was predictably hilarious.
Host Ernie Johnson said it was obviously a great honor for Wade to get a statue and Barkley was quick to jump in.
"It's a great honor but they gotta take that thing down," Barkley said.
Kenny Smith then argued if they animated the statue that's what it would look like and Barkley quipped, "If you made an ugly statue that's what it would look like. That thing is awful."
He then said, "Hey Kenny, the statue was so bad they had to put all his stats behind it so you know who it was."
We all knew Barkley would have an opinion on the statue and he did not disappoint.