Charles Barkley Names One Player He Was 'Surprised' Didn't Make NBA All-Star Game
The NBA released the remainder of its 2025 All-Star Game rosters on Thursday night, unveiling the reserves from the Eastern and Western Conferences.
As the sports world tends to do, fans and media alike reacted to the lineups—relaying their opinions on who they thought was snubbed from the showcase. Charles Barkley revealed one of his during Inside the NBA on Thursday:
"I'm a little surprised on the Trae Young thing," the former Phoenix Sun-turned-media mogul said. "I'm a little surprised on that. I'm not trying to rain on anybody—like first of all everybody deserves to make, it but I'm a little shocked that Trae Young didn't make it."
Barkley continued: "He's played probably, in my opinion, his best year."
Young has been excellent through the first half of his seventh NBA season, averaging a career-high 11.4 assists per game while pouring in 22.7 points per game on 30.2% shooting. His Atlanta Hawks, however, are just 22-25 through their first 47 games.
The three-time NBA All-Star in young was beaten out by Eastern Conference starters Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, and Karl-Anthony Towns—along with reserves Jaylen Brown, Cade Cunningham, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro, Damian Lillard, Evan Mobley, and Pascal Siakam.
The NBA's 2025 All-Star Weekend will take place from Feb. 14–16, 2025 at San Francisco's Chase Center.