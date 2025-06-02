Charles Barkley Reveals How Soon He’s Going to Want to Leave ESPN
With the conclusion of this year's Eastern Conference finals over the weekend came the end of the NBA on TNT era. The network lost broadcast rights to the league in the latest media rights deal that will kick in starting with the 2025–26 season; NBC and Amazon Prime will take over in its wake, alongside the incumbent ESPN/ABC partners.
This means big changes are coming to Inside The NBA, the popular studio show for TNT that has become part of the fabric of NBA fandom in recent years. While the show is not ending, it is transitioning to ESPN (while still being produced by TNT) and will be shown on a network other than TNT for the first time ever beginning next year.
Charles Barkley appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on Monday to discuss the transition and revealed how long he thinks he'll last with the show's new setup before wanting to leave ESPN.
"I got together with TNT last week and I signed a deal," Barkley said. "I didn't officially sign it until last week. I said I'd work for two more years and that's what I agreed to... Listen, I actually have seven years left on my contract. Like, yeah, there's no way I'm working seven years. I said I'm going to be a good soldier for Kenny, Ernie and Shaq, and the people I work with because I love the people I work with, especially behind the scenes. But the best I can do is two years."
Barkley went on to note that if TNT and/or ESPN try to get him to do too much, he'll just walk away. This lines up with his various, vague promises to retire that began after it was official TNT wouldn't have NBA rights anymore.
A new era of basketball broadcasting is upon us and Barkley is at the center. His transition to ESPN airwaves along with Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith should prove very interesting one way or another.