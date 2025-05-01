Charles Barkley Couldn’t Believe Photo of Stephen Curry’s Weird-Looking Thumb Injury
Stephen Curry and the Warriors still hold a 3-2 lead over the Rockets after getting blown out in Game 5 on Wednesday night. The legendary guard, however, is dealing with a thumb injury on his shooting hand and Charles Barkley couldn't believe what it looked like when he saw a photo of it on Inside the NBA.
"Is that his real thumb?!" Barkley said on the postgame show. "That don't even look like a human hand. That doesn't look like a human thumb!"
Here's that moment, which includes a photo of Curry walking from the team plane. His thumb was really swollen but that was definitely a human hand.
Game 6 of this series is Friday night in San Francisco. Whoever wins this series will face the Timberwolves in the next round after they eliminated the Lakers on Wednesday night.
We'll have to wait and see how Curry's thumb is feeling the rest of the way.