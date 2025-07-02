Charlotte Hornets Add Veteran Scoring Option to Backcourt
A reliable scorer is joining the rebuilding Hornets.
Spencer Dinwiddie has agreed to a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Dinwiddie, a 32-year-old guard with 11 seasons of service in the NBA, will be joining his sixth new team. He remains a reliable scorer, averaging 11.0 points for the Dallas Mavericks last season. As a starter, that figure jumped to 14.3 per contest to go along with 6.2 assists.
The Hornets are currently in rebuild mode with a young roster. Dinwiddie will immediately bring experience and veteran leadership as the organization looks to improve on a 19-63 campaign.
Charlotte selected Kon Knueppel, Sion James and Ryan Kalkbrenner in last week's NBA draft.
