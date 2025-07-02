SI

Charlotte Hornets Add Veteran Scoring Option to Backcourt

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Spencer Dinwiddie has agreed to a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Dinwiddie, a 32-year-old guard with 11 seasons of service in the NBA, will be joining his sixth new team. He remains a reliable scorer, averaging 11.0 points for the Dallas Mavericks last season. As a starter, that figure jumped to 14.3 per contest to go along with 6.2 assists.

The Hornets are currently in rebuild mode with a young roster. Dinwiddie will immediately bring experience and veteran leadership as the organization looks to improve on a 19-63 campaign.

Charlotte selected Kon Knueppel, Sion James and Ryan Kalkbrenner in last week's NBA draft.

